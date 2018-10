Rutgers football player charged in murder plot

A Rutgers University football player was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with a plot to commit murder.Police said 22-year-old Izaia Bullock, of Piscataway, faces with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.Bullock allegedly initiated a plot to kill the family members of an acquaintance, police said. The victims are not affiliated with Rutgers.Bullock is a linebacker on the Rutgers football team, and according to the team's roster , the junior made his playing debut during a September 22 game against Buffalo.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lauren Tredo of the Rutgers University Police Department at (848) 932-8025 or Detective Michael Connelly of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-3254.----------