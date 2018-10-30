Rutgers football player charged in murder plot

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) --A Rutgers University football player was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with a plot to commit murder.
Police said 22-year-old Izaia Bullock, of Piscataway, faces with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.
Bullock allegedly initiated a plot to kill the family members of an acquaintance, police said. The victims are not affiliated with Rutgers.
Bullock is a linebacker on the Rutgers football team, and according to the team's roster, the junior made his playing debut during a September 22 game against Buffalo.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lauren Tredo of the Rutgers University Police Department at (848) 932-8025 or Detective Michael Connelly of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-3254.
