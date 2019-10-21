Rutgers University students on edge after dorm room sex assault

By Eyewitness News
PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Students are on edge at one Rutgers University campus as they return to classes Monday following a weekend dorm room sex assault of a sleeping person.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Sunday in Quad 2 on the Livingston College campus in Piscataway.

Police say the suspect gained entry into an unsecured dorm room and made unwanted sexual contact with the room's resident while the victim was sleeping.

When the resident woke up, the man exited the room and fled on foot.

The victim was not hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a 20-year-old Hispanic or Indian male, approximately 5-foot-7 with black hair and a thin build. He was wearing glasses, a pink shirt, and blue jeans.

The Rutgers Police Department issued a reminder to the campus to secure points of entry to buildings and all work spaces when not in use and to not prop open exterior doors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rutgers Police Department Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

