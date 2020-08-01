Health & Fitness

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday.

The court said Ginsburg, 87, is doing well, two days after undergoing a minimally invasive procedure on Wednesday to "revise a bile duct stent" at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The stent had originally been placed last August, when Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

RELATED | Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized in NYC

The procedure is common and was done to minimize the risk of future infection, according to her doctors, the court said in a statement.

The procedure follows another one earlier this month at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out the stent. Ginsburg had gone to the hospital after experiencing fever and chills and was treated for a possible infection.

Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the nine-member court, announced on July 17 that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer. The liberal justice, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver.

Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.ruth bader ginsburghospitalsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
