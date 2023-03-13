  • Full Story
Oscars

Ruth Carter becomes 1st Black woman to win two Oscars

She's the costume designer behind the 'Black Panther' films.

ByLisa Respers France, CNN, CNNWire
Monday, March 13, 2023 2:46AM
Ruth Carter wins Oscar for Best Costume Design
Ruth Carter wins Oscar for Best Costume Design for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

LOS ANGELES -- Ruth E. Carter made history: The costume designer behind the "Black Panther" films has become the first Black woman to win two Oscars.

Carter took home best costume design for the Marvel sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Carter also won an Academy Award in 2018 for "Black Panther," which made her the first African American to win in the category.

In her acceptance speech, Carter thanked the film's director Ryan Coogler and asked if "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman could look after her mother, Mabel Carter, who she said died "this past week." Boseman died in 2020 of cancer at 43.

"This is for my mother. She was 101," Carter said while accepting the Oscar. She said "this film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick, please take care of mom," she said.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" grappled with the grief of losing Boseman, its superhero.

