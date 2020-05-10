Family & Parenting

Broadway star gives birth 2 years after daughter killed by car in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Congratulations are in order for Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles who just announced the birth of her baby girl.

Miles took to Instagram on Saturday to inform followers that she and her husband welcomed Hope Elizabeth into the world.



It was two years ago that the 4-year-old daughter of the Tony Award-winning actress was struck and killed by a car in Brooklyn.

Miles was 7-months pregnant at the time of the incident and also lost her unborn child.

Miles' friend's 1-year-old son, Josh Lew, was also killed.

Officials said the driver allegedly suffered a medical condition, lost control of the car and sped through a crowded crosswalk.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew york citybrooklynparentingchild killednew york city newsgood newsbroadway
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio COVID-19 briefing
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Testing for asymptomatic residents in NJ gets underway
NY Gov. Cuomo criticized over highest nursing home death toll
AccuWeather: Breezy, warmer for Mother's Day
Colleagues surprise nurse whose entire family battled COVID-19
Delta stops service at some regional airports through September
Show More
3 top US health officials possibly exposed to COVID-19
3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Multiple families displaced after fire tears through 6 houses in NJ
Cuomo: COVID deaths 'infuriatingly constant,' other indicators down
Car parade held for teen who finished 300th round of chemo
More TOP STORIES News