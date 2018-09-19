Navy: Sailor from New Jersey was struck by propeller on carrier flight deck

EMBED </>More Videos

Airman Apprentice Joseph Min Naglak was killed by a plane propeller. ((US Navy via AP))

NORFOLK, Virginia --
The U.S. Navy says a sailor who died aboard an aircraft carrier was struck by the turning propeller of a plane.

The Navy said in a statement on Wednesday that Airman Apprentice Joseph Min Naglak had just secured an E-2C Hawkeye radar plane to the flight deck. Naglak's death occurred Monday aboard the USS George H. W. Bush while it was in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Navy said the incident remains under investigation and that his death has been a heartbreaking experience for those on board the carrier.

The 21-year-old enlisted in the Navy in his home state of New Jersey in April 2017. Four months later he had completed his training in Pensacola, Florida, and reported to the ship

The ship remains at sea, and flight operations have resumed.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
navyaccidentVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-year-old critical after being hit by car in Brooklyn
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse
Brooklyn teacher accused of producing child pornography
Woman looking for owner of pit bull that attacked, killed puppy
Police: Man rubbed produce on bare butt, then put it back
Growing memorial after 17-year-old gunned down in NJ
Retired FDNY firefighter dies of 9/11-related cancer
Several shot at Wisconsin software company, gunman dead
Show More
Ex-Marine pleads guilty to 2005 murders of girls, ages 8 and 9
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in New Jersey
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed group home resident
Exclusive: Jewelry designer speaks out after NYC heist
More News