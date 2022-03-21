NCAA Tournament: Giant killers Saint Peter's set sights on No. 3 Purdue in Sweet 16

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11656905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lindsay Salguero-Lopez is a mother, former model, and the first person on Long Island to receive a heart and two lungs from a single donor. Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager has her story.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Saint Peter's, the pride of Jersey City, is only the third No. 15 seed to make it this far in the NCAA Tournament -- and now, the Peacocks have their sights set on No. 3 Purdue in the Sweet 16.This is the second year in a row a No. 15 seed has captured the imagination of basketball fans.Last year, it was Oral Roberts, which came within a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer from beating Arkansas and going to the Elite Eight. This time, it's those lovable Saint Peter's Peacocks, who knocked off Kentucky and Murray State and don't have a single player that made the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference first team.The Peacocks (21-11) will face No. 3 seed Purdue (29-7), and this group of New Jersey toughs won't be intimidated by the Boilermakers' considerable size advantage."Everybody keeps saying we can't do that, we can't do that, we don't have this and we don't have that," coach Shaheen Holloway said. "We got heart. That's what matters."Undersized in every way, Saint Peter's became the latest NCAA Tournament darling that only the most ardent hoops fans had heard of before it stepped onto a court with a March Madness logo.Even mid-major Murray State was taller and beefier than the Peacocks, but that didn't bother coach Holloway or his 6-foot-7, 195-pound power forward, KC Ndefo, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds and played bruising defense at the rim."I'm going to say this. It's going to come off a little crazy. I got guys from New Jersey and New York City," Holloway said. "You think we're scared of anything? You think we're worried about guys trying to muscle us and tough us out?"Yep, the Jesuit school with an enrollment of 3,000 has a big Jersey attitude."We have played bigger teams the whole time," Holloway said. "So them being a little bigger and stronger, it doesn't faze us. When you got tough, hard-nosed kids, they're ready to play."They were ready enough to break the hearts of Kentuckians two times in three days and join Florida Gulf Coast (2013) and Oral Roberts (last year) as 15 seeds to reach a regional semifinal.Saint Peter's ended a 21-game winning streak and a memorable season for Murray State (31-3), located 265 miles from Lexington in Kentucky's southwestern corner.The memories will be lifelong for the Peacocks and Holloway, a North Jersey hoops lifer who played at Seton Hall and apprenticed there as an assistant. On Friday, Pirates coach Kevin Willard endorsed Holloway as his replacement if he departs in the offseason.The last team from New Jersey to reach the Sweet 16? That would be Seton Hall in 2000, with Holloway at point guard."I was a decent player," he said. "I'm small. People counted me out. So I had something to prove every time. So I coached that way."Doug Edert came off the bench to score 13 points for the Peacocks, including some big baskets late. Saint Peter's built a 13-point lead early in the second half and never trailed, but Murray State still made it tense. Justice Hill hit a 3-pointer to get the Racers within 59-57 with 4:07 left. Edert followed with a 3 and a layup, and the Peacocks closed it out at the free-throw line."I always do my best to get as many shots as I can," Edert said. "I don't think about anything when I'm in the game. I just let it happen."Saint Peter's outrebounded Murray State 38-31 and controlled the boards 32-20. The teams combined for 46 fouls.The Peacocks converted 23 of 31 from the line while the Racers made 16 of 25.The campus was buzzing after the victory, and Holloway said he received more than 800 text messages.----------