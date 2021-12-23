Arts & Entertainment

'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' actor Sally Ann Howes dies at 91

EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

NEW YORK -- Sally Ann Howes, who started as a child actor before she later starred in the 1968 film "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" with Dick Van Dyke, has died. She was 91.

Her son Andrew Hart Adler confirmed the death of his mother in an interview with the Press Association on Wednesday. He said the family hoped Howes could "hold on" until the Christmas screening of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," but the actor's nephew said she ultimately died peacefully in her sleep.

The cause of Howes' death has not been released.

Other media outlets reported she died in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Sunday.



Howes, an English actor, began her career on the big screen at the age of 12 in the 1943 film "Thursday's Child," where she played a schoolgirl turned successful actor. She comes from an acting lineage that includes her parents, Bobby Howes and Patricia Malone.

In five decades, Howes made appearances in more than 140 films, musicals, plays and television projects including the screen adaption of Charles Dickens' "Nicholas Nickleby" and "The History of Mr. Polly." She made her biggest splash as the character Truly Scrumptious in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," which became a holiday favorite.

"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" was often broadcasted on Christmas Day in the United Kingdom.

Howes made a mark in the theater realm. She earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance in "Brigadoon" at the New York City Opera in 1962. The later part of her career was spent in theater. She made her last appearance on screen in the limited series "Secrets" in 1992.

ALSO READ | 2 babies survive Kentucky tornado that carried them away in bathtub
EMBED More News Videos

The bathtub was found in a nearby yard, upside down, with the babies underneath.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsmetropolitan operau.s. & worldtheater
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Test-to-stay keeping exposed NY students in the classroom
Convicted sex offender accused of trying to rape woman in Chelsea
COVID News: Isolation period could be reduced for fully vaccinated
SCOTUS to decide fate of Biden mandates for hospitals, businesses
Road rage may have led to deadly shooting
Most visits at city-run hospitals suspended, CityMD closing 19 clinics
AccuWeather: Some sun and cold
Show More
COVID omicron variant symptoms to know
How to find a COVID test in New York City
What Broadway shows are canceled?
NYC man donates toys to middle school in honor of late father
How to find and safely use at-home COVID tests
More TOP STORIES News