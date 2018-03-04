Woolsey Fire: Sandra Bullock donates $100,000 to Humane Society of Ventura County to help with animal rescues

In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Sandra Bullock arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, FIle)

By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA COUNTY, California --
Actress Sandra Bullock donated $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County amid efforts to rescue and evacuate animals from devastating wildfires.

The nonprofit wrote in a Facebook post that the actress and her family reached out to the organization to show their support during the Woolsey and Hill fires.

Bullock said she wanted to "contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same," the Facebook post stated.

RELATED: California Wildfires: Updates, maps, coverage of LA, Bay Area fires

The organization said the donation will help the nonprofit provide 24/7 care for the "scores of horses, bulls, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, cats and other pets evacuated from the fires."

The nonprofit added that it pledged to care for these animals for as long as it is needed or until their owners can safely reunite with them.



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefighterscal fireevacuationWoolsey Firewindu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry weather later this week
Mom hands baby to stranger outside Brooklyn construction site
Amazon selects NYC as 1 of 2 new headquarters
NJ Transit service resumes after tugboat strikes Portal Bridge
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Opening statements begin in 'El Chapo' trial, 2 jurors dismissed
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
NYC bodega owners ask for silent panic buttons
Show More
NJ sues drug company for 'deceiving' customers on opioid dangers
Parents of Chris Watts speak out after his murder plea deal
CNN sues Trump, aides over suspending reporter's press pass
Karina Vetrano murder trial: NYPD detectives testify about evidence
NY man accused of taking pictures, video up victims' skirts
More News