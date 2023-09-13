Nurse Sandra Lindsay is set to get first new COVID booster on Wednesday.

Nurse Sandra Lindsay to get first new COVID booster, now recommended by CDC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The CDC is endorsing COVID-19 booster shots for everyone ages 6 months and up.

Guess who will be among the first to get this new booster? Nurse Sandra Lindsay.

Lindsay made history back in December 2020 when she was the first American to receive the initial COVID vaccine.

She's making history again by being the first to receive the new booster.

Nurse Lindsay is now Vice President of Public Health Advocacy at Northwell.

She joined Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 from her office in New Hyde Park to talk about the new booster.

"I was the first the last time, so why not be the first this time," she said.

This will be Lindsay's sixth shot and amazingly, she's never had COVID.

"I'm just grateful that I can be in this position to raise the importance of getting vaccinated," Lindsay said.

"Learn to listen attentively to people," she said amid the controversy surrounding people taking the shot. Lindsay said she is embracing being able to lead the way.

