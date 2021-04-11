Sanitation worker killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

Angel Aguilar-Duran, 52, was killed around 8 a.m. Saturday in front of 97 Havemeyer Street.
Police say a 2005 Honda Odyssey was traveling near Havemeyer and Hope streets when the driver struck the victim.
Aguilar-Duran was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim works for Cogent Waste Solution, a private sanitation company.
The driver of the Honda abandoned the vehicle and ran away.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | Search intensifies for missing college freshman whose car was found abandoned
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip