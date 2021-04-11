Sanitation worker killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in Brooklyn.

Angel Aguilar-Duran, 52, was killed around 8 a.m. Saturday in front of 97 Havemeyer Street.

Police say a 2005 Honda Odyssey was traveling near Havemeyer and Hope streets when the driver struck the victim.



Aguilar-Duran was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim works for Cogent Waste Solution, a private sanitation company.

The driver of the Honda abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

