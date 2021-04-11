Sanitation worker killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10507255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kori Gauthier, a freshman at LSU, has not been seen since Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Her car was found on a bridge in Baton Rouge, La., after being hit by another vehicle.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in Brooklyn.Angel Aguilar-Duran, 52, was killed around 8 a.m. Saturday in front of 97 Havemeyer Street.Police say a 2005 Honda Odyssey was traveling near Havemeyer and Hope streets when the driver struck the victim.Aguilar-Duran was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The victim works for Cogent Waste Solution, a private sanitation company.The driver of the Honda abandoned the vehicle and ran away.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------