Santas get schooled on holiday fun at 11th annual Santa Gathering in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa -- Over 120 different Santas came to Lancaster, Pa, to prepare for the most wonderful time of year.

The 11th annual Santa Gathering is a one-of-a-kind workshop designed to aide Santas, Mrs. Clauses, and Santa's elves prepare for the visiting children children this holiday season.

At the gathering, there are classes that help the Santas go out into their community and be the best Santas they can be.