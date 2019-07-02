Sarin scare prompts multi-building evacuation at Facebook mail handling center in Menlo Park, Calif.

#NOW: @menlofire crews are at the scene of a hazmat call at a Facebook warehouse facility on Hamilton Ave. in Menlo Park. FBI and National Guard have been called to assist. Two employees were tested for possible chemical exposure, but have shown no symptoms, per fire marshal. pic.twitter.com/iL8DkKZGfU — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) July 1, 2019

Fire officials say routine tests for chemicals detected the presence of sarin in a #Facebook mail facility. It’s possible that the detection is a false positive. We expect to get a briefing from @menlofire within the hour. Facebook officials have yet to comment. #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/BcRnQePuYW — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) July 1, 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- FBI officials remain at the scene of a Facebook mail processing facility in Menlo Park after a chemical scare forced employees to be evacuated Monday morning."Everything is contained and quarantined within the building now," said Menlo Park Fire Marshal Jon Johnston.Officials with the Menlo Park Fire Protection District responded to the Facebook complex on Hamilton Avenue following reports of two employees being possibly exposed to the nerve agent sarin.During a routine check, one of the company's mail processing machines detected the presence of sarin on a package that had arrived around 11 a.m., although an open-air test later came back negative.Four buildings were initially evacuated as a precaution, but just one remained closed into the evening hours as crews conducted their investigation."The fact that we have no signs or symptoms on anybody is great," said Johnston.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sarin is a chemical warfare agent that is clear, colorless, odorless, and tasteless. It can evaporate into the environment, prompting symptoms within seconds.Exposure to large doses may result in paralysis and respiratory failure.Sarin was used in two terror attacks in Japan in 1994 and 1995, the latter of which killed 13 people when the gas was released in the Tokyo subway system."The safety of our employees is our top priority and we will share additional information when it is available," said Facebook spokesperson Anthony Harrison.