Saturday Rewind: Cuomo vs. Nixon

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the Saturday Rewind

Jonathan Millian
Mystery Solved?

A mystery a half-century old; possibly solved. Skeletal remains, believed to be that of Louise Pietrewicz's, were found in the basement of a home in Suffolk County. She went missing in 1966.

"Finally they found her, thank God," said 92-year-old Leon Jasinski, the victim's surviving brother.

Cuomo vs. Nixon

Governor Andrew Cuomo will have a high profile primary challenger next election cycle. Cynthia Nixon, who was best known for her role as Miranda on Sex and the City, has thrown her hat in the ring. The 51-year-old has been a staunch supporter of Mayor de Blasio.

Swamp Rescue

A man who found himself waist deep in trouble in New Jersey is safe thanks to a few state troopers. Police found him stuck in swamp waters in Elizabeth. After failing to reach him with a human chain, another quick thinking officer grabbed a lifeguard flotation device from his car and used it to pull the man out.

Snowball Fight

And some police officers and kids in Brooklyn decided to make the most out of the latest snow storm with a snowball fight. The kids were using plastic gloves to play in the snow, so the officers went out and got them better pairs. As for the snowball fight... you can judge who won.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News