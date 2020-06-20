Society

'Say Her Name' - Thousands gather in Brooklyn to remember Black women lost to police violence

By
PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Candles were lit as many gathered in Prospect Park to remember the names of Black women lost to police violence - including Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old shot by police in her Kentucky home this past March. On Friday, that officer was fired from the force.

On Friday, African-American women lined up, demanding equality and change. After weeks of Black Lives Matter protests across the country, the momentum is still strong. The focus was now on women, men, and so many others.

While there has been so much work done - there is still so much work to be done as we move forward to find that new way of life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprospect parknew york citybrooklynblack lives mattervigilpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US attorney Geoffrey Berman says he is not resigning despite AG saying he was
NYC Phase 2 set, NJ long-term care facilities to allow visitors
NYC parks will be renamed in solidarity with Black community
Peaceful Juneteenth marches turn to conflict Friday night
'After 111 days of hell,' Cuomo holds final daily COVID briefing
Bill Ritter will finally get a haircut... and for a good cause
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
Show More
Mahopac school mascot stirs up controversy
Many kids with special needs still can't get in-person education
Motorcyclist critically hurt in hit and run, suspect flees on foot
Navy upholds firing of USS Roosevelt captain over virus outbreak
Businesses gear up as Cuomo confirms NYC Phase 2 Monday
More TOP STORIES News