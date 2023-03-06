Jury to begin deliberating death penalty for man in deadly NYC truck terror attack

A jury found Sayfullo Saipov guilty in the deadly West Side Highway terror attack on Halloween 2017 in Manhattan. Lionel Moïse has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A jury will begin deliberating this week whether Sayfullo Saipov, the Uzbek native who committed the deadliest terror attack in New York since 9/11, deserves the death penalty.

The same jury convicted Saipov in January of driving a rented truck down a Manhattan bike path adjacent to the Hudson River in an ISIS-inspired terror attack that killed eight people. Nine of the 28 counts Saipov was convicted of make him eligible for the death penalty.

Closing arguments in the penalty phase of the case are scheduled for Tuesday, when prosecutors are expected to again tell the jury Saipov is too dangerous for prison.

"He is still threatening to eliminate people in prison, threatening to slit the throats of correction officers," Assistant United States Attorney Amanda Houle said during an opening statement. "He is not remorseful, and the evidence shows that he is dangerous even in prison."

After federal prosecutors said Saipov "committed a brutal terrorist attack in this city for ISIS," the defense sought a softer portrayal of him, calling his mother, Mukaddas Saipova, to testify.

She told the jury about the amiable conversations she would have with her son while he worked as a trucker, about her grandchildren and about her wish that he and his family return with her to Uzbekistan.

"If I insisted him to come with me, if I said, 'Take your family and children and come to Tashkent,' maybe this wouldn't have happened," Saipova said.

She told the jury she learned of her son's attack on television.

"I saw on TV, and I don't remember much after that. Because apparently I fainted, and they called an ambulance. They took me to a hospital. And my husband was taken to the police," Saipova testified. She stayed in the hospital for a week.

"He is a very kind boy, and I didn't believe that he would do something like this."

She said she still loves her son and implored the jury to spare him the death penalty so she "will know that he is alive and I will know that he is breathing with me, and then I will tell his children that he is alive and I will tell them -- and I think that after many years he will come out as old Sayfullo."

Saipov did not testify at trial.

Ana Evans, whose husband Hernan Mendoza was killed in the attack while visiting New York from Argentina, described the difficulty of informing her three children about their father's death and how her youngest, a daughter, kept saying it was "very unfair that she now no longer has her daddy because of" Saipov.

"Absolutely everything in my life has changed. It is as if the impact had pulled me apart, my soul, my spirit, my heart floating outside of me for a long time. I felt lost," Evans testified.

Another witness, Rachel Pharn, said she saw two cyclists get run over by the truck before she was struck and suffered a broken foot and ankle. She told the jury she has daily flashbacks to the attack.

"At many times it has been hard to find the will to live," Pharn said.

