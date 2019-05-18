New Jersey chlorine factory fire causes closure of Pulaski Skyway in both directions

By Eyewitness News
KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Pulaski Skyway was closed overnight in both directions after a building that manufactures and stores chlorine burst into flames.

The 4-alarm fire broke out just after 10 p.m. Friday at the factory on 55 Jacobus Avenue in Kearny, under the skyway.

The fire was under control by early Saturday morning, but officials had remaining concerns about air quality.

"Long term the manufacturer has a cleanup company in and we're in the process now of trying to make a determination if we're gonna make an entry, if it's going to be safe enough to make an entry, and possibly come up with another plan to mitigate, but that's under review by the company owner ," Chief Steve Dyl said.

Bayonne and New York City emergency management officials warned residents to close windows because of the smoke condition.

Southbound lanes of the Skyway re-opened just after 8 a.m. Saturday, but northbound lanes remained closed.

Drivers stuck on the skyway Friday night were helped off the bridge by local authorities.

One driver said he could see the large plume of smoke heading toward Bayonne and Staten Island.

No injuries have been reported.

