6-year-old surprised with free Disney trip after using birthday money to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees

ALLENDALE, S.C. -- A young South Carolina boy who gave up his Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees got a free trip to "The Most Magical Place On Earth."

Jermaine Bell and his family saved up a whole year in preparation to celebrate his seventh birthday at Walt Disney World. But then Hurricane Dorian hit and Bell decided to use the money to help others.

He spent the birthday money on hot dogs and supplies to feed evacuees fleeing the storm.

"I just wanted to give people something to eat, so they can get where they are going," Bell said.

Upon hearing of Bell's generosity and selflessness, Disney decided to give him and his family a free trip to the Magic Kingdom.

A Disney bus pulled up to Bell's house over the weekend and cast members surprised him with the news that his birthday trip was back on!

Hear more about Bell's birthday surprise Monday morning on GMA.
