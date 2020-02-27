3 construction workers injured after scaffold collapse in Brooklyn, fire officials say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three construction workers were injured after a scaffolding collapse in Brooklyn Thursday, fire officials say.The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at 535 Grand Street in Williamsburg.The three construction workers were transported to Bellevue Hospital for minor injuries, according to first responders.Fire officials say wind was definitely a factor.The New York City Department of Buildings are at the scene investigating the incident.Authorities have closed off Grand Street.----------