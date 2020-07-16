1 dead, 3 injured in Manhattan scaffolding collapse: FDNY

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials say one person is dead at least three are injured after scaffolding collapsed at a building in Midtown on Thursday.

The incident was reported on East 36th Street around 4:30 p.m.



The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital. The conditions of those injured are not yet known.

RELATED | Wall collapse at construction site on East Side

The building appears to be about 11 or 12 stories.

The NYPD advised drivers to avoid the area of East 36th Street between Lexington and Third avenues.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED | Wall collapse in Brooklyn forces evacuation of 3 buildings

