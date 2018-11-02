Handmade scarecrow stolen from girl in Queens returned with apology note

There is a happy ending to the story of a Halloween scarecrow that was stolen from a young girl in Queens.

A young man was captured on surveillance cameras taking 8-year-old Gabriella Murga's handmade scarecrow from her front porch in Bayside.

What appeared to be the same young man was seen on video returning the scarecrow Friday and even left an apology note in the mailbox.

Gabriella, who made the scarecrow with her Girl Scout troop friends, was thrilled to have her friend back.

As for the note of apology, it said: "We are so very sorry. Please accept this small donation for your Girl Scout troop. we hope you all are relieved to have Juliette back."

The scarecrow was named Juliette Low, after the founder of the Girl Scouts.

