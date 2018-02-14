PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Scared students record moments inside school during active shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Scared students record moments inside school during active shooting

By Eyewitness News
PARKLAND, Florida (WABC) --
Students at a Florida high school recorded the harrowing moments in hiding during reports of an active shooter.

At least 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday, ABC News reports. The shooter, Nikolaus Cruz, is now in custody.

Video shows student hiding in auditorium seats before armed responders attempted to evacuate the building.

A student tweeted pictures of students cowering as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School remained in lockdown.


Twitter user @TheCaptainAidan posted photos of students cowering in their classroom, writing, "My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I'm (expletive) scared right now."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingactive shootermass shootingparkland school shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Long Island street renamed in honor of hero Parkland teacher
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Thousands in NYC, nationally rally against gun violence
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News