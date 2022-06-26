south africa

22 found dead in South African tavern, officials say

Police were called at about 4 a.m. local time in the Eastern Cape Province.
By Liezl Thom and Kevin Shalvey
EMBED <>More Videos

At least 22 dead in South African tavern; cause not yet known

PRETORIA, South Africa and LONDON -- At least 22 people were found dead in a South African tavern early on Sunday morning, officials said.

The South African Police Service they were found dead inside a local tavern in Scenery Park in the area of East London, according to Police Spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said.

"We received this report in the early hours of this morning. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," Kinana said. "We do not want to make any speculation at this stage as our investigations are continuing."

Police responded to the Enyobeni Tavern at about 4 a.m. local time, Kinana said, and were combing the scene for evidence midday. Scenery Park is in East London, a city in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province.

Kinana said the dead were between 18 and 20 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south africau.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC, Inc.
SOUTH AFRICA
Eyewitness News Vault: Nelson Mandela visits New York in 1990
Venomous snake found lurking in family's Christmas tree
50 mutations in omicron could be its downfall, data shows
Giant squid washes ashore on South African beach
TOP STORIES
2022 NYC Pride March: Live Coverage
NYC Pride March set to kick-off with new urgency
AccuWeather: Another warm day
8-year-old among injured in 4 separate shootings in Brooklyn
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Ghislaine Maxwell on suicide watch but isn't suicidal, lawyer says
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
Show More
Grandmother killed, child among 4 injured after hit by car in Brooklyn
Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
Astros throw combined no-hitter against the Yankees
Planned Parenthood to kickoff NYC Pride march
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News