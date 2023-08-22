Student killed, 23 hurt in school bus crash on 1st first day of elementary school in Ohio

Law enforcement officials work at the scene of a school bus crash in Clark County, Ohio, on Aug. 22, 2023.

The bus had no seatbelts, officials said.

DAYTON, Ohio -- One student was ejected and killed and 23 other children were hurt when a school bus overturned on the first day of school in Ohio on Tuesday, officials said.

The bus had no seatbelts, Tyler Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told reporters.

Fifty-two students were on board at the time of the crash in Clark County, which is about 30 miles northeast of Dayton, Ross said. The school district, Northwestern Local Schools, said the accident involved an elementary school route.

At about 8:16 a.m., a Honda Odyssey heading east veered left of center and into the lane of the school bus, which was traveling west, Ross said. The school bus operator tried to drive onto the shoulder to avoid the Honda, but the vehicles still made contact, he said.

The bus then went off the right side of the road and overturned, while the Honda went off the right side of the road and came to a rest, Ross said.

One child suffered serious injuries, Ross said. Twenty-two students have non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the Honda Odyssey also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ross said.

The crash remains under investigation, Ross said.