School bus with 18 kids on board crashes into pole, cemetery fence in New Jersey

BOONTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An occupied school bus crashed into a utility pole and a wrought iron fence in front of a New Jersey church cemetery Friday afternoon, sending at least six children to the hospital.It happened in front of the Rockaway United Methodist Church Cemetery on Valley Road in Booton.The bus, the only vehicle involved, took out a good portion of the fence.Residents believe the female bus driver suffered a medical episode, perhaps a heart attack, but further details were not available.Authorities say there were 18 children on the bus, but they were not seriously injured.Another bus brought them back to their school, believed to the Rockaway Valley School, but at least six went to the hospital to be checked out.The bus driver was being treated for the medical condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.