A school bus driver suffered a medical emergency and struck the side of a house on Long Island Tuesday morning.The mini school bus crashed through the fence and hit the house on County Line Road at Ritter Avenue in Amityville just before 8 a.m.Five children on board and a male aide had been on their way to a local elementary school at the time of the crash. They were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where they were reunited with their parents, to be checked out for bumps and bruises.The female driver was taken to the hospital, but the nature of her medical emergency has not been released.Gabby Collado, her 4-year-old son, her brother and her mother were all inside the home at the time of the crash."It was like a movie, crazy, horrible," Collado said. "My mom was in the living room, she got hurt. She's not that hurt, but she did get hurt on her head and her back. She has problems with her back, so they went to check her out."No one else inside the home was injured.The bus driver is in the intensive care unit at Good Samaritan Hospital. It is believed she may have yelled something out just before the crash. She is now with her family at the hospital and is listed in stable condition.----------