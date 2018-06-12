School bus driver crashes into Amityville home after medical episode

EMBED </>More Videos

Five children and a bus driver are being treated for minor injuries.

Eyewitness News
AMITYVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A school bus driver suffered a medical emergency and struck the side of a house on Long Island Tuesday morning.

The mini school bus crashed through the fence and hit the house on County Line Road at Ritter Avenue in Amityville just before 8 a.m.

Five children on board and a male aide had been on their way to a local elementary school at the time of the crash. They were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where they were reunited with their parents, to be checked out for bumps and bruises.

The female driver was taken to the hospital, but the nature of her medical emergency has not been released.

Gabby Collado, her 4-year-old son, her brother and her mother were all inside the home at the time of the crash.

"It was like a movie, crazy, horrible," Collado said. "My mom was in the living room, she got hurt. She's not that hurt, but she did get hurt on her head and her back. She has problems with her back, so they went to check her out."

No one else inside the home was injured.

The bus driver is in the intensive care unit at Good Samaritan Hospital. It is believed she may have yelled something out just before the crash. She is now with her family at the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school bus accidentchildren injuriesAmityvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News