A 7-year-old boy waiting at a school bus stop in Pennsylvania was struck and killed Thursday morning by a hit-and-run driver, officials said, the latest in a string of traffic incidents in the United States this week involving kids being hurt or killed at school bus stops.The second-grader was killed about 7 a.m. in Franklin Township, Cathy Harlow, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David McGarvey told ABC News. He said a school bus driver found the boy dead at the bus stop and called 911.McGarvey said police were questioning several drivers to determine who struck the child.Cathy Harlow, superintendent of the Tyrone Area School district, said in a statement posted on the district's website that the boy was a second-grader at Tyrone Elementary School in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. She said school district officials are assisting the Pennsylvania State Police in their investigation of the incident."Our school community is truly grieved by this terrible loss," Harlow said. "Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers."She said the bus driver called 911 and stayed with the 7-year-old boy until first responders arrived.She said counseling is being provided for students and staff at Tyrone Elementary School.State police are investigating.No other details were immediately available.(The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report)----------