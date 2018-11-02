Pennsylvania school bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Pa. school bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop. Watch the report from 6abc.com on November 1, 2018.

TYRONE, Pennsylvania (WABC) --
A 7-year-old boy waiting at a school bus stop in Pennsylvania was struck and killed Thursday morning by a hit-and-run driver, officials said, the latest in a string of traffic incidents in the United States this week involving kids being hurt or killed at school bus stops.

The second-grader was killed about 7 a.m. in Franklin Township, Cathy Harlow, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David McGarvey told ABC News. He said a school bus driver found the boy dead at the bus stop and called 911.

McGarvey said police were questioning several drivers to determine who struck the child.

Cathy Harlow, superintendent of the Tyrone Area School district, said in a statement posted on the district's website that the boy was a second-grader at Tyrone Elementary School in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. She said school district officials are assisting the Pennsylvania State Police in their investigation of the incident.

"Our school community is truly grieved by this terrible loss," Harlow said. "Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers."

She said the bus driver called 911 and stayed with the 7-year-old boy until first responders arrived.

RELATED: 6-year-old twin boys, 9-year-old sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Indiana

She said counseling is being provided for students and staff at Tyrone Elementary School.

RELATED: 9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi

State police are investigating.

RELATED: 5 children, 2 adults hit by car at Florida bus stop

No other details were immediately available.

(The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report)

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runchild killedschool busstudent diesu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Driver charged after twin boys, sister killed at Indiana bus stop
9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi
Top Stories
Sandy-damaged home under construction collapses on LI
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
Police: Parent assaults 11-year-old football player at game
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NYC transfer, held without bail
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Lessons learned: Bodega owner saves teen from attack
Passengers flee out windows on wild ride to Queen Mary
Show More
Video: Teens on scooter mow down man on LI sidewalk
Armored truck stolen and dumped in Valley Stream
Prosecutor: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash
Reward offered in unsolved murder of young couple on LI
Hate graffiti found written inside Brooklyn synagogue
More News