School bus overturns on turnpike ramp to Goethals Bridge; injuries reported

Jim Dolan has the latest developments.

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
Minor injuries were reported after a school bus overturned on the ramp from the New Jersey Turnpike to the Goethals Bridge.

The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. right before the toll plaza at Interchange 13 in Elizabeth.

Two children, and two adults, including the bus driver, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

All of the occupants were able to get off the bus on their own, police said.

The bus originated from Mevakshai Hashem Yeshiva in Borough Park, Brooklyn. The students eventually returned there.

The northbound New Jersey Turnpike exit ramp from the outer roadway to the Goethals Bridge was closed while crews worked to clear the scene. The roads have since re-opened.

There is no word on what caused the bus to overturn. The investigation is on-going.

