School bus slams into, ends up inside nail salon in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A school bus slammed into a nail salon in New Jersey Friday afternoon, crashing through a wrought-iron fence and into the building.It happened around 4 p.m. on the corner of Baldwin and Jefferson avenues in Jersey City.There were no children on board at the time, but the driver was injured.It is unclear at this time, however, if he was hurt in the crash or if some sort of medical emergency was the cause of the crash.It doesn't appear that anyone inside the nail salon was injured, if there was even anyone there at the time.The investigation is ongoing.