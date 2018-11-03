Westchester County district's school buses damaged by fire for second time in months

For the second time in several months, school buses for one Westchester County school district were damaged in a fire.

ARMONK, New York (WABC) --
The latest incident happened just after 7 p.m. Friday night in the bus lot on MacDonald Avenue.

Officials say this is the second time in four months that buses for the Byram Hills Central School District were damaged in a fire.

Authorities say nobody was injured, but there was a play taking place at the time.

"Many of our children saw the fire in progress until they were brought back into the building or evacuated," Superintendent Jen Lamia said. "This is distressing for children to see."

Firefighters say they are investigating what sparked the flames.

