SCHOOL SAFETY

New Rochelle school district introduces bullying reporting app amid violence

Marcu s Solis has more on the app for students to report bullying anonymously.

By Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --
The New Rochelle school district introduced an app for students to report bullying anonymously.

This comes in the wake of several violent incidents, including the deadly stabbing of a high school junior.

Superintendent Brian Osborne said the anonymous tips app for students will allow them to alert school officials to any bullying or brewing tensions so that adults can intervene before any violence occurs.

