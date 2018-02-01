NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --The New Rochelle school district introduced an app for students to report bullying anonymously.
This comes in the wake of several violent incidents, including the deadly stabbing of a high school junior.
Superintendent Brian Osborne said the anonymous tips app for students will allow them to alert school officials to any bullying or brewing tensions so that adults can intervene before any violence occurs.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts