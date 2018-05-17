New Jersey school employee found with young woman, sex toys, drugs

Eyewitness News
RIDGEFIELD PARK, Hudson County (WABC) --
A 40-year-old New Jersey school employee was arrested after police say he was found sitting in his car with an 18-year-old female, sex toys, drugs and a hatchet.

Authorities say Jean-Claude Santini also assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest.

Santini, who works at Union City High School in Hudson County, was found by an officer sitting in his car with the woman in the parking decks on Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park.

When the officer went to investigate, Santini allegedly reached for a plastic bag in the center console. Authorities say he ignored commands to stay in his car, exiting the vehicle before pushing the officer.

After a struggle, police say Santini was brought under control and handcuffed.

During the arrest, the female fled on foot from the scene. She was later located.

In the car, officers found marijuana, several sex toys and a hatchet.

Santini was remanded to Bergen County Jail.

