New Jersey opts for masks in schools; Murphy announcement expected today

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has changed his mind.

So today he is going to announce that when New Jersey students return to class in a few weeks they will be required to wear a mask.

While the COVID numbers in the Garden State are not as bad as many other states, cases here are five times higher than they were a month ago: about 1,000 new cases per day and climbing.

The governor has said all 600 districts in the state just offer full time in-person learning this fall - and now that learning must happen fully masked.

New Jersey Gov. Murphy sounded off against anti-vaxxers during a bill signing on Wednesday



Health experts say the delta variant spreads much easier than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

Add that to the fact that most children still can't get vaccinated. So officials are worried that could lead to a perfect storm in classrooms.

Josh Einiger has more on the rise in COVID cases and one state's decision to make masks mandatory in school.



"Disease comes into the schools from high rates in the community," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "We know how to keep our community safe. Our children deserve to have full-time in-person safe learning with prevention measures in place and that includes masking for everyone in schools."

The mask debate has also been a hot topic in New York, especially on Long Island.



Now we've learned New York State is leaving the decision on masking up to local school districts, telling them to follow the CDC's guidance, which does recommend universal masking.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has already said the mask mandate will stay in place.

Back in New Jersey, Governor Murphy is set to announce the state's new mask mandate for students and teachers at an event this afternoon in East Brunswick.

Local hospitals are gearing up for a possible surge in pediatric patients, as more children with COVID-19 begin to trickle in.



