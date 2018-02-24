New Jersey school placed on lockdown after former student poses with gun in online photo

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on a high school in West Caldwell placed on lockdown after an apparent threat was posted online.

Eyewitness News
WEST CALDWELL, New Jersey (WABC) --
Administrators placed a New Jersey high school on lockdown Saturday after a former student allegedly posted a picture online of him posing with a gun.

Another student alerted West Caldwell Police, who went to James Caldwell High School to investigate.

The school was hosting a 'Music Marathon' fundraising event. No danger was found, but the event was called off as a precaution.

The former student was arrested.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingschool threatthreatviolenceschool lockdowngunsWest CaldwellEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News