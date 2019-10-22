School safety agent sprayed in face with burning substance on Lower East Side

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who sprayed a school safety agent in the face in Manhattan.

Investigators say it happened on October 13th while the agent was breaking up a fight between students on Essex Street on the Lower East Side.

Police aren't sure what substance the suspect sprayed at the 25-year-old agent.

They say he was treated at New York Downtown Hospital because it burned his eyes.

The man who sprayed the agent fled into the Essex Street/Delancey Street subway station.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

