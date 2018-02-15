NEW YORK (WABC) --The school shooting is sadly becoming an all too familiar scene in America, and this most recent one in Florida is reigniting the debate over gun control.
It's the 18th school shooting just this year, and the nation's deadliest school shooting since the 26 people were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School five years ago.
For many, in the moments after students were seen running from the school in Parkland, the topic of gun control was top of mind.
When Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott was asked about the need for gun control, he said "There is a time to continue to have these conversations about how through law enforcement, how through mental illness funding that we make sure people are safe."
But one teacher who was inside that school and lived through Wednesday's terror said more needs to be done to protect schools.
"We did everything that we were supposed to do," teacher Melissa Falkowski said. "Broward County Schools has prepared us for this situation and still, to have so many casualties, for me, at least for me, it's very emotional because I feel today like our government, our country has failed us, our kids, and didn't keep us safe."
Several local politicians reacted on Twitter.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, in part, "When will enough be enough for congress to take gun violence seriously?"
Senator Cory Booker tweeted his outrage, saying: "When is enough, enough!?! How much bloodshed, how many more deaths!?!" He added, "Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Our nation must act."
My heart breaks at the news from Florida.
I mourn the senseless loss of life. This must not be normal, such carnage must not be routine.
Thoughts and prayers are not enough.
Our nation must act.
Part of the ongoing investigation will look into how the shooter was able to get the gun he used in the attack, but at this point, it appears it was acquired legally.
At the Capitol, the usual divisions over gun laws were evident.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said in a statement that it is time for action. "Congress has a moral responsibility to take common-sense action to prevent the daily tragedy of gun violence in communities across America," she said. "Enough is enough."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, did not mention guns as he said the Senate would observe a moment of silence at noon. "To say that such brutal, pointless violence is unconscionable is an understatement," he said.
