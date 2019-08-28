16-year-old Swedish climate activist sails across Atlantic to NYC

On Wednesday before dawn, Greta Thunberg tweeted , "Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead."
Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead. pic.twitter.com/OtDyQOWtF5— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 28, 2019
She and a sailing crew encountered rough seas on their two-week journey to New York. They are expected to step off the boat at a marina in lower Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.
The teenager refused to fly to avoid a plane's gas emissions. Action against climate change has been a theme of protests she's led in Sweden that inspired student strikes in about 100 cities worldwide.
She is also set to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month.
