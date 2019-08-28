16-year-old Swedish climate activist sails across Atlantic to NYC

Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead. pic.twitter.com/OtDyQOWtF5 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 28, 2019

NEW YORK -- A 16-year-old Swedish climate activist has crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a conference on global warming.On Wednesday before dawn, Greta Thunberg tweeted , "Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead."She and a sailing crew encountered rough seas on their two-week journey to New York. They are expected to step off the boat at a marina in lower Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.The teenager refused to fly to avoid a plane's gas emissions. Action against climate change has been a theme of protests she's led in Sweden that inspired student strikes in about 100 cities worldwide.She is also set to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month.----------