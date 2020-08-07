Science

Perseid Meteor Shower 2020: Dates, best time to view and more

One of the most popular meteor showers will soon unleash shooting stars across the night sky!

The Perseids peak on the night of Aug. 11-12, boasting up to 75 meteors per hour. Here's what you need to know:

What are the Perseids?


The Perseids are dust and debris from the Comet Swift-Tuttle, AccuWeather explains.

"Perseids are not only numerous, they are beautiful. Most of the meteors leave a glittering trail as they pass," AccuWeather Astronomy Blogger Dave Samuhel said. "They are multi-colored and many are bright."

The meteor shower is widely considered the best of the year due to its high rates and pleasant late-summer temperatures, according to NASA.

EMBED More News Videos

2020 is the start of a new decade, and with it comes several fascinating astronomy events!



When are the Perseids in 2020?


The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak overnight on Tuesday night.

The best time to view is between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday. That's the darkest time of the night before the moon rises.

For those with earlier bedtimes, a few shooting stars will be visible around 9 p.m. local time.

How do I watch the Perseids?


The Perseids can be seen with the naked eye. Meteors will be visible all over the sky, so don't worry about looking in a specific direction, according to NASA.

If weather conditions are not favorable in your area, NASA will stream the shower on Facebook live from Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Here are a few of AccuWeather's tips for watching:
  • Check the latest forecast. If patchy clouds are expected, prepare to be patient and wait for breaks.

  • Find an area with low light pollution. If you live in a city, consider traveling to an area with less light.

  • Lay on your back and watch the whole sky.

  • Avoid looking at your phone and other light sources. Look for the darkest area of the sky. Keep the moon your line of out of sight as best you can.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo says schools in NY state can reopen
NYC schools can open, but hurdles remain
2-year-old girl found safe after being taken from Brooklyn home
Lightning blamed for massive power outage in Upper Manhattan
COVID-19 Updates: NJ's contract tracing woes, NY schools can open
Suspension lifted for student who shared crowded hallway photo
Uncleared trees remain hazard in Queens, outages mostly resolved
Show More
Widespread destruction: Hundreds of thousands still in the dark
AccuWeather: Showers and a storm
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
Baby girl, rescued calf pose for Chick-fil-A-themed photoshoot
'Am I going to die?': Beirut bride recounts horrific moment explosion hit
More TOP STORIES News