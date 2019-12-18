Science

American archaeologists unearth ancient royal tombs filled with treasures in Greece

PYLOS, Greece -- A hidden treasure was discovered in Greece. American archaeologists have unearthed two royal tombs.

The tombs date back to the bronze age some 3,500 years ago near the site of the ancient city of Pylos.

Inside, they found a gold ring engraved with two bulls surrounded by sheaves of grain and a gold pendant depicting an Egyptian goddess who protected the dead.

The tombs also contained Amber and Amethyst.

Discovering the tombs was part of an 18-month excavation project.

The Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports said in a statement that it was difficult because they had to remove an estimated 40,000 stones.

The University of Cincinnati archaeologist team will continue working at the site for at least two more years.
