Science

Arctic ice melting at alarming rate due to record heat, NASA says

Arctic sea ice is melting at an alarming rate this summer because of record high temperatures.

The heat had an especially devastating impact in Greenland.

According to NASA scientists, the ice sheet there began to melt early in the season. By August, 90 percent of the ice sheet had seen at least some melt.

Scientists say this causes the sea level to rise, which is a big problem. But it also causes a lot of other problems.

This also affects the jet stream and changes the type of weather we see in different areas.

Right now, NASA is using new satellite technology to try and measure exactly how much ice we lose each year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmenticenasaglobal warmingclimate change
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
41-year-old man fatally shot in chest outside NYC home
Teachers union official accused of trying to meet teen boy for sex
Goodbye yellow and blue: Next NY license plate design revealed
Texas country singer dies in car crash in New Mexico
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
Woman denied pedicure because she was 'too big'
Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in North Carolina
Show More
Story behind red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
Amber Alert: LI girl found safe, shooting suspect mom in custody
Couple from NY area among 34 dead in California boat fire
Official: More evidence in missing mom case public doesn't know
Reprieve: NJ school for students with special needs to stay open
More TOP STORIES News