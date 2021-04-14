space

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches New Shepard rocket mission

EMBED <>More Videos

Blue Origin New Shepard NS-15 rocket launch

VAN HORN, Texas -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin is launching another version of his New Shepard mission Wednesday in the remote west Texas landscape.

Mission NS-15 is scheduled to launch at 10:56 a.m. Central Daylight Time from the Blue Origin facility north of Van Horn, Texas.

The NS-15 capsule won't be empty either.

"Mannequin Skywalker" is on board along with more than 25,000 postcards from a non-profit group dedicated to inspiring youth to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers. The mannequin has been used in previous tests by the company.

RELATED: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches New Shepard rocket mission

The launch will be the first since NS-14 took off in January, spending a little more than 10 minutes in the air and reaching an altitude of 350,000 feet.

The launches are part of Blue Origin's plans to send crews into space.

The capsule features six seats, according to NASA Spaceflight.

A look back at previous Blue Origin launches
EMBED More News Videos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' company, Blue Origin, is taking another step toward sending crews into space.



The mission is the latest in a series of plans from Bezos, who revealed in 2019 a project to colonize the moon.

"We're going to build a road to space," Bezos said at the time, adding that he doesn't know how the colonies would be built but there are "certain gates, certain precursors" that would need to be established to ultimately meet that goal and Blue Origin was going to lead the way.

EMBED More News Videos

The capsule and rocket thrusted into the sky over west Texas Thursday before both returned to the surface in another test of Jeff Bezos' space company's efforts to launch crewed mi



RELATED: Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos unveils plans for space colonization

SEE ALSO: Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO, will be succeeded by Andy Jassy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencetexasrocket launchrockettravelastronautspacescience
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACE
NASA to attempt 1st powered helicopter flight on Mars
UAE names its first female astronaut
Zodiacal light, super pink moon and more events in April
Scientists discover X-rays coming from Uranus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in car trunk during traffic stop
Source: Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
Restaurant accused of racial double standard with dress code
COVID Updates: Moderna to seek full FDA vaccine approval
Expert says ex-cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd: LIVE COVERAGE
What does it mean if you've had the J&J vaccine?
Show More
US recommends 'pause' for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Vaccination sites in the Tri-State area adjust to J&J pause
Suspect threatens woman with fist, anti-Asian slurs
6 rescued, others missing after 129-foot lift boat capsizes off Gulf coast
Prosecutors expect to decide whether to charge officer who shot, killed Daunte Wright
More TOP STORIES News