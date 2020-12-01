Science

Brightly burning meteor spotted plunging from sky in Japan

TOKYO -- A brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media.

The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth's atmosphere on Sunday.

Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight.

RELATED | Mysterious fireball seen in the night sky over New Jersey, Connecticut
EMBED More News Videos

Lakewood Scoop obtained dashcam video of the fireball seen in New Jersey earlier in November.



NHK public television said its cameras in the central prefectures of Aichi, Mie and elsewhere captured the fireball in the southern sky.

A camera at Nagoya port showed the meteor shining as brightly as a full moon as it neared the Earth, the Asahi newspaper reported.

Some experts said small fragments of the meteorite might have reached the ground.

ALSO READ | Video shows bridge made for wildlife in use by coyotes, bears and mountain lions
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California officials have announced plans for a highway overpass for wildlife, saying that they aim to break ground in 2021. ABC7 has obtained some preview footage of what it might look like from Utah's equivalent "Critter Bridge."



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencejapanu.s. & worldspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
Dead pig left on doorstep of Lakewood rabbi
Show More
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
McRib is back: Here's how to get a free sandwich
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
More TOP STORIES News