space

Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

EMBED <>More Videos

Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

BEIJING, China -- An automated spacecraft docked with China's new space station Sunday carrying fuel and supplies for its future crew, the Chinese space agency announced.

Tianzhou-2 spacecraft reached the Tianhe station eight hours after blasting off from Hainan, an island in the South China Sea, China Manned Space said. It carried space suits, living supplies and equipment and fuel for the station.

RELATED: SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown

Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is third and largest orbital station launched by China's increasingly ambition space program.

The station's core module was launched April 29. The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies and a three-member crew.

China was criticized for allowing part of the rocket that launched the Tianhe to fall back to Earth uncontrolled. There was no indication about what would happen to the rocket from Saturday's launch.

SEE ALSO: Mysterious early morning light in sky spotted on East Coast from SpaceX launch

Beijing doesn't participate in the International Space Station, largely due to U.S. objections. Washington is wary of the Chinese program's secrecy and its military connections.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencerocket launchchinabus driverspace
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SPACE
'Super blood moon' lunar eclipse dazzles sky gazers
What we know about UFO sightings, videos and more
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
Chinese rocket debris splash down in Indian Ocean
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bethpage Air Show a go for 1st time on Memorial Day
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
Hiker mauled by bear at Yellowstone National Park
Olympic athletes asked to sign COVID death waiver
Knicks look to bounce back in game 4 matchup against Hawks
Video shows mouse eating meat in Manhattan Whole Foods
Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely
Show More
COVID Vaccine Updates: More Americans traveling this holiday weekend
AccuWeather: Rainy and breezy
26-year-old woman falls to death from NYC rooftop
Lost engagement ring found at bottom of England's largest lake
Family says tractor trailer to blame in deadly Bronx crash
More TOP STORIES News