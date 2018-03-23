SCIENCE

Did NASA's Opportunity rover photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?

EMBED </>More Videos

A report to the Mutual UFO Network suggests the Opportunity rover on Mars captured a photo of an 'alien skeleton.' (KTRK)

MARS --
Did NASA capture images of an alien skeleton on Mars?

A space enthusiast in Waxahachie, Texas, says he believes a group of apparent rocks is actually the skull and spine of a possible Martian.

That is according to a report filed with the Mutual UFO Network, which investigates UFO sightings in the United States and beyond.

The alleged skeleton was photographed by the Opportunity rover on Feb. 1, 2018 in Perseverance Valley, on the west rim of Mars' Endeavour Crater.

The person who submitted the report says a 3-D image reveals the bone detail of a spine.

NASA is celebrating the Opportunity's 14th year of exploration on Mars this year. It is the longest-working Mars rover in the organization's history.

Mars Curiosity rover captures stunning image of blue sunset

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencespacenasamarsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
NASA launches spacecraft to sun to get closest view yet
Parts of old Tappan Zee Bridge to be used for marine habitat
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Explore global culture, marine wildlife without leaving NYC this summer
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
More Science
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News