volcano

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano shoots ash, lava

By Enda Tarigan
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 1,640 feet into the sky in the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the island caused a deadly tsunami in 2018, scientists said Saturday.

Closed-circuit TV from Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation showed lava flares Friday night.

The agency said that the volcano was continuously erupting until Saturday morning. A level 2 alert status remained in place, the second-highest on a scale of four.

There were no casualties reported. The 2018 eruption caused a tsunami along the coasts of Sumatra and Java, killing 430 people.

Anak Krakatau, which means Child of Kratakau, is the offspring of the famous Krakatau volcano, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencevolcanou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
VOLCANO
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
Nik Wallenda says he feels 'relief' after volcano high wire stunt
Nik Wallenda walks 1,800 feet across active volcano in Nicaragua
Everything to know about Nik Wallenda volcano high wire special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
De Blasio plan to keep NYC schools closed just 'opinion;' no decision yet, Cuomo says
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
783 more New Yorkers dead as death rate stabilizes at 'horrific rate'
Gov. Murphy orders NJ Transit to cut capacity by 50%
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Gov. Cuomo says de Blasio can't open, close NYC schools
NY nurses, lauded for virus efforts, find their tires slashed
Show More
Mayor calls for rent freeze for NYC residents amid COVID-19 closures
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside
Queens tennis center opens hospital for coronavirus patients
AccuWeather: Breezy and bright
More TOP STORIES News