Science

Infamous serial killer 'Jack the Ripper' identified through DNA testing, study claims

EMBED <>More Videos

The internet is abuzz with reports of the discovery of infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper's identity through genetic testing, but is the science reliable?

A recently published scientific study suggests that the infamous serial killer known as "Jack the Ripper" might have finally been identified through DNA testing.

In London in 1888, five women were murdered within three months and ever since legend has it that these crimes were committed by one Jack the Ripper.

According to an article recently published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences, semen found on a silk shawl obtained from the scene of one of the crimes was tested for DNA and the results point to a Polish barber named Aaron Kosminski.

Kosminski was a suspect at the time of the crimes, but there was not enough evidence to support an arrest

The Tech Times reports that the conclusion was reached by comparing the mitochondrial DNA gathered from the scarf to that of Kosminski's living descendants.

However, as with most scientific studies, this finding doesn't come without its critics.

In an interview with Forbes magazine, a group of archaeological geneticists call the report "unpublishable nonsense."

They call into question the chain of custody of the shawl prior to its testing, a lack of data and what they refer to as the questionable reliability of mitochondrial DNA.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sciencemurderdnaus worldserial killer
TOP STORIES
NYPD officers corral wayward cow running on Bronx highway
2 dead when Florida-to-NYC charter bus overturns in Virginia
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
NYPD rolls out pilot program, won't respond to every accident
Dispute leads to chase, deadly crash on Long Island
Show More
Man who served 7 years for robbery found not guilty at retrial
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
Statue of Liberty climber gets probation, community service
Bronx father questioned in 1-month-old baby's death
34th Street reopened after boom truck crash near Penn Station
More TOP STORIES News