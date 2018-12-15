CANADA --A giant 552-carat yellow diamond was discovered in a mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories.
Dominion Diamond Mines owns 40 percent of the mine where the diamond was found and said the gem will not be sold in its rough form.
Instead, the company will seek a partner to cut and polish the stone.
Dominion said it is still too early to determine the gem's ultimate value.
