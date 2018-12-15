DIAMONDS

Largest known diamond in North America found in Canada

EMBED </>More Videos

Largest known diamond in North America found in Canada

CANADA --
A giant 552-carat yellow diamond was discovered in a mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Dominion Diamond Mines owns 40 percent of the mine where the diamond was found and said the gem will not be sold in its rough form.

Instead, the company will seek a partner to cut and polish the stone.

Dominion said it is still too early to determine the gem's ultimate value.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenaturediamondsmalo smilescanadau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DIAMONDS
Landscapers discover safe in yard 7 years after it was stolen
Yoenis Cespedes snaps chain sliding into 2B, leaving diamonds on the diamond
Everything you want to know about Super Bowl rings
Massive 110-carat diamond on display in Los Angeles
More diamonds
SCIENCE
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Wind on Mars recorded by NASA lander for first time
Hawaiian monk seals keep getting eels stuck in their noses
NASA spacecraft arrives at ancient asteroid, its first visitor
More Science
Top Stories
Baby found dead in Midtown hotel; 2 women in custody
Police shoot, kill man holding woman hostage in NJ
'Wild' salmon may be straight from the farm, NY report finds
Fast-moving fire burns through Upper East Side restaurant
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Texas judge rules Obama's health care overhaul 'unconstitutional'
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on NJ highway
HRA officers in viral arrest say mom was abusive, bit officer
Show More
Feds bust apparent drug lab operation out of LI home
NYC Prada pulls display after accusations of blackface imagery
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Woman killed in front of her newborn baby inside home
'Young miracle:' Baby recovers from Ebola in Congo outbreak
More News