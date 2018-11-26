LIVE: NASA spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

A NASA spacecraft made a perilous supersonic descent through the atmosphere of Mars Monday, following a six-month journey.Flight controllers announced that the robotic geologist, InSight, entered the Martian atmosphere Monday afternoon. It took about six minutes for InSight to get to the surface and land, slowed by a parachute and descent engines.There was no immediate word on whether the lander was in good working order. NASA satellites around Mars will provide updates.Updates are coming in via radio signals that take more than eight minutes to cross the nearly 100 million miles between Mars and Earth. The news is being relayed by a pair of mini satellites that have been following InSight since their May launch.It was NASA's ninth attempt to land at Mars since the 1976 Vikings. Only one failed. NASA last landed on Mars in 2012 with the Curiosity rover.InSight's perilous descent through the Martian atmosphere after a trip of 300 million miles had stomachs churning and nerves stretched to the max.The robotic geologist is designed to explore Mars' mysterious insides."Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration," said Bruce Banerdt, InSight's lead scientist. "It's such a difficult thing, it's such a dangerous thing that there's always a fairly uncomfortably large chance that something could go wrong."Earth's success rate at Mars is 40 percent, counting every attempted flyby, orbital flight and landing by the U.S., Russia and other countries dating all the way back to 1960.But the U.S. has pulled off seven successful Mars landings in the past four decades. With only one failed touchdown, it's an enviable record. No other country has managed to set and operate a spacecraft on the dusty red surface. InSight handed NASA its eighth win.It was shooting for Elysium Planitia, a plain near the Martian equator that the InSight team hopes is as flat as a parking lot in Kansas with few, if any, rocks. This is no rock-collecting expedition. Instead, the stationary 800-pound lander will use its 6-foot robotic arm to place a mechanical mole and seismometer on the ground.The self-hammering mole will burrow 16 feet down to measure the planet's internal heat, while the ultra-high-tech seismometer listens for possible marsquakes. Nothing like this has been attempted before at our smaller next-door neighbor, nearly 100 million miles away.No experiments have ever been moved robotically from the spacecraft to the actual Martian surface. No lander has dug deeper than several inches, and no seismometer has ever worked on Mars.By examining the deepest, darkest interior of Mars - still preserved from its earliest days - scientists hope to create 3D images that could reveal how our solar system's rocky planets formed 4.5 billion years ago and why they turned out so different. One of the big questions is what made Earth so hospitable to life.Mars once had flowing rivers and lakes; the deltas and lakebeds are now dry, and the planet cold. Venus is a furnace because of its thick, heat-trapping atmosphere. Mercury, closest to the sun, has a surface that's positively baked.The planetary know-how gained from InSight's two-year operation could even spill over to rocky worlds beyond our solar system, according to Banerdt. The findings on Mars could help explain the type of conditions at these so-called exoplanets "and how they fit into the story that we're trying to figure out for how planets form," he said.Concentrating on planetary building blocks, InSight has no life-detecting capability. That will be left for future rovers. NASA's Mars 2020 mission, for instance, will collect rocks for eventual return that could hold evidence of ancient life.The InSight spacecraft was built near Denver by Lockheed Martin.----------