How to watch the Leonids, a dazzling meteor shower coming this weekend

This weekend, head outside and look up to catch a glimpse of the Leonid meteor shower.

The Leonids are famous for being some of the most spectacular meteor storms in recorded history. They tend to occur every 33 years, though the last one happened less than 20 years ago in 2001.

In 2018, expect to see 15-20 meteors per hour during the shower's peak on Saturday night, according to AccuWeather. The radiant point is the constellation Leo, but meteors will rain down in all parts of the sky.

Though the moon is in its gibbous phase, it will set after midnight and leave the sky open for a dazzling display of shooting stars.
