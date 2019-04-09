NEW YORK (WABC) -- A minor earthquake was recorded Tuesday morning off the South Shore of Long Island.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor, with a magnitude of 3.0, happened at 7:22 a.m.
The epicenter was about 33 miles southeast of Southampton.
Newsday says Suffolk County and Southampton police received no calls reporting the quake.
The quake, with a depth of 4.4 miles, was felt as far away as Delaware and Albany.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Minor earthquake recorded off South Shore of Long Island
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More